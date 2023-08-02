Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Trading Down 1.9%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. 210,523 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 162,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 1.9 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
