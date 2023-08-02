Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.09 and last traded at $44.47. 611,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,918,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

TPX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

