Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.11. The company had a trading volume of 184,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,012. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

