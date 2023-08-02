Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 673 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,771,000 after buying an additional 810,901 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,419,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,366,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,902,000 after buying an additional 394,914 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,876,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,011,769,000 after buying an additional 953,346 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,045,256. The company has a market cap of $496.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.