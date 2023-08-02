Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444,254 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of MetLife by 564.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. 579,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,901. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

