Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $91,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $217,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after purchasing an additional 211,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,525,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 255,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,741,000 after purchasing an additional 155,720 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VMC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.88. 153,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,945. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $227.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

