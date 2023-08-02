Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $953.50.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $4.16 on Wednesday, reaching $926.89. 109,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,877. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $933.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $884.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total value of $950,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,180,738.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.72, for a total value of $5,070,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total transaction of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 220,086 shares in the company, valued at $209,180,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,260. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

