Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $0.94-$1.28 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.18-$6.03 EPS.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of THC stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on THC. Raymond James raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
