Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $0.94-$1.28 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.18-$6.03 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

