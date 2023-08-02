Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Terex updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.

TEX traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 974,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Terex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

