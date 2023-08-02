Ternium (NYSE:TX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.23, Briefing.com reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ternium Price Performance

NYSE:TX traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.89. 105,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,168. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.55. Ternium has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ternium during the second quarter worth $220,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 14.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

