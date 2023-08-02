Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 173.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.2% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 45,464 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 5,539 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla Trading Down 2.5 %

TSLA traded down $6.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,478,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,895,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.22. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,361,094. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.