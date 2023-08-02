Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Alterity Financial Group LLC

Alterity Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.9% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,361,094. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.70 on Wednesday, reaching $251.37. 63,420,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,694,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $797.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

