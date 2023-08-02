Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 35,850 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,064 call options.
NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. 25,339,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,340,081. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
