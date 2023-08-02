Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 35,850 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,064 call options.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. 25,339,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,340,081. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Tobam bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

