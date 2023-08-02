Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Gap Up to $1,485.56

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,485.56, but opened at $1,536.92. Texas Pacific Land shares last traded at $1,490.05, with a volume of 4,784 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,375.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,596.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.54 million. Analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 46.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.