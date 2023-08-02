TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $183.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $165.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.22. 208,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.42. TFI International has a 1 year low of $85.86 and a 1 year high of $132.77.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth about $380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth about $700,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

