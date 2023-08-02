TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

TFII traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $131.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,365. TFI International has a 12 month low of $85.86 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.42.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

