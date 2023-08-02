TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TFI International Price Performance

TFII opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.42. TFI International has a twelve month low of $85.86 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on TFI International from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

TFI International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in TFI International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,941,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

