TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issues Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 2,196,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,262. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 93,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

