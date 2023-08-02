TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of TGTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 12,840,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

