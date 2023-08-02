The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.23. 4,119,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

