The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,770,000 after buying an additional 66,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.27 and a 200-day moving average of $209.59. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

