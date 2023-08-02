The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Raised by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 0.06% of Boeing worth $70,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.64.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,319,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,999. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.27 and a 200-day moving average of $209.59. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

