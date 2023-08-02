The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of Buckle stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 255,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,099. Buckle has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Several research firms have commented on BKE. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Buckle by 733.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

