The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Down 5.8% in July

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

CI stock opened at $297.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

