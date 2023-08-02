The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Regimen Wealth LLC

Regimen Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 169.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 130,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61,730 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $5,276,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 77,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.96. 11,019,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,474,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,786 shares of company stock worth $20,369,724. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

