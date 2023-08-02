The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $38,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

DSGX stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. 31,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $77.01. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

