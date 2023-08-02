The Dixie Group (DXYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:DXYN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 9,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

