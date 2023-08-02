The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 204.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.67. 3,614,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,917. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

