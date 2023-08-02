Theta Fuel 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.86 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $265.94 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014204 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,230,752,285 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem."

