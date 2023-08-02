Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $264.69 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,230,168,771 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

