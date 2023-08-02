Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Down 4.1%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 131,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 167,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) price objective on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Thor Explorations Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.47.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thor Explorations had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of C$58.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.0793991 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

