Thunder Brawl Tops 24 Hour Volume of $74,732.18 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $104,228.69 and approximately $74,732.18 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 40.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00066055 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $65,935.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

