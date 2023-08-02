Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.11 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004081 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.11 billion and approximately $23.15 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,486.49 or 1.00051940 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.19473668 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $22,186,081.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

