Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TPZ traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.07. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.63. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.76 and a 52 week high of C$24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$78.19 million during the quarter. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 26.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.221444 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Topaz Energy

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Topaz Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$26.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.44.

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.