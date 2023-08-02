Towerview LLC Buys 181,699 Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,699 shares during the quarter. StealthGas makes up about 3.8% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned 5.80% of StealthGas worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in StealthGas by 2,823.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in StealthGas by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GASS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 141,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,030. The company has a market cap of $186.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. StealthGas Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

