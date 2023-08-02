Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$17.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.42 billion. Trane Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$8.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.25.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.60. 156,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,308. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.96. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

