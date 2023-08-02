Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,594 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Trane Technologies worth $67,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $199.03 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $201.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

