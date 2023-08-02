Travelzoo Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Travelzoo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

TZOO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Travelzoo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TZOO opened at $8.21 on Monday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $127.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 42,807 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $371,992.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,454,851.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $519,829.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,467,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,944,037.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 42,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $371,992.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,417,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,454,851.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,189 shares of company stock worth $2,336,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

