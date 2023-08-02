Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Announces GBX 12.50 Dividend

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

LON:TPK opened at GBX 880.60 ($11.31) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 707.80 ($9.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 851.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 929.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 919.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 955 ($12.26) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.00) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.91) to GBX 780 ($10.01) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.39) to GBX 850 ($10.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,055.33 ($13.55).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

