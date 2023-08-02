Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,710 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $302,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,717 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $412.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $429.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

