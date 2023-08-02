Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $20,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Fortinet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
Fortinet Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fortinet
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Palantir Soars Ahead of Earnings: What’s The Best Way To Handle?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.