Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 650 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $500,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $219.24 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $221.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.