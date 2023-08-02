Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Centene were worth $16,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Centene by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Centene by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.11.

Centene Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

