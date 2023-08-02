Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,152 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Workday by 107.0% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 5.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 397.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. TheStreet raised Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $246.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.76.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $239.80 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $240.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.82, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

