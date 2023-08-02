Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Illumina by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $579,813,000 after buying an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.68.

Shares of ILMN opened at $189.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.36. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.03 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

