Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,819 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after acquiring an additional 979,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,407 shares of company stock worth $1,779,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.