Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hershey were worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $230.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.06. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

