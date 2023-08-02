Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,650 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $19,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $4,376,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 513,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,051,000 after purchasing an additional 174,600 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

