Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $21,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 275,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMP opened at $349.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.35 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

